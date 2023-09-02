Suspect leaves residence after domestic situation in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are planning to seek charges after a suspect was barricaded with two occupants in a domestic situation Saturday morning.

PSLPD responded to the 2300 block of Northwest Del Corso Court, west of Florida's Turnpike.



With the suspect barricaded inside the residence, a victim and other occupants were able to safely exit the residence, police posted on Facebook.

Shortly after the agency's SWAT team responded, the suspect exited without incident and was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and charges will be forthcoming, police said.

