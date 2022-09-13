St. Lucie Fire Chief: Mulch fire will burn for at least one more week

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Fire District Chief Nate Spera said it's going to be at least another week before the mulch fire is extinguished.

Spera said Tuesday that construction crews had begun creating a levy around the 28-acre fire near Glades Cutoff Rd. and Range Line Rd.

He said construction should take two to three days to complete.

Once it's finished, six-million gallons of water per day will flow to the area from a thirty-six reclaimed water line just one mile north of the fire.

That water will then be used to fill the levy and saturate the debris pile.

The wet debris will then continue to be spread on top of the remaining hot spots.

Spera said the fire should be knocked down completely in the next 10 days.

"A lot of folks are suffering from respiratory ailments and all and we decided to get back into the game," said Spera. "This is not normally what the fire district would be involved in, but we put ourselves in the coordination efforts between DEP, the Department of Emergency Management, and the property owner to try and mitigate this a lot more rapidly than normally would happen."

Spera said it would take multiple fire engines operating 24 hours a day for weeks to fill the levy with enough water to saturate the area and that using water from the nearby line is the best option other than letting the fire burn itself out.

Spera said the site is owned by Kolter Properties and is used as a site to create topsoil for other home sites.

Tuesday at 2 p.m., Spera said he has a meeting with the local delegation and Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin to continue discussing plans to mitigate the fire as soon as possible.

Kolter Homes could not be reached for comment.