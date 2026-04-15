St. Lucie County teen named Florida Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs and advances to regionals

A St. Lucie County teenager is earning statewide recognition and heading toward the national stage after receiving a top honor.

Enrique Rosario-Liz, a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County’s Ken Pruitt Clubhouse, has been named the organization's 2026 Youth of the Year for the state of Florida. The award is the organization’s highest honor, recognizing leadership, academic excellence, and service.

The announcement was made among top Boys & Girls Club members from across the state. This is the third time in six years that a member from St. Lucie County has earned the state title.

Rosario-Liz immigrated from the Dominican Republic to Florida at age 8 without speaking English. He has since transformed his experience into a mission to help others.

"I want access to a fair education for all, especially for youth like me who are immigrants," Enrique Rosario-Liz said.

"I also stress that I want us to just be kids, because that’s what the Club gave to me," Rosario-Liz said.

Now a valedictorian at Port St. Lucie High School, Rosario-Liz is preparing to attend the University of Florida this fall. At the Club, he teaches Spanish to fellow members, helping bridge cultures and build confidence among immigrant youth and their peers.

He credits mentors at the Club and his involvement in the Keystone Club leadership program for helping shape his voice and platform. Through those experiences, he found support and a sense of belonging that he now works to create for others.

"As State Youth of the Year, Enrique is already creating meaningful change in our community," Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County CEO Will Armstead said.

"He stood out for his leadership and his focus on expanding opportunities for immigrant youth," Armstead said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County serves more than 16,000 youth annually across 29 locations, focusing on mentorship, academic success, and leadership development. The organization maintains a 97% graduation rate and logs thousands of community service hours each year.

"The truth of the matter is we don’t scope them out," Armstead said.

"They stand out, they do it on their own. We pull it out of them," Armstead said.

With his state title secured, Rosario-Liz will represent Florida at the regional Youth of the Year competition in June. If he advances, he will move on to the national stage.

He plans to continue advocating for immigrant youth, ensuring others have the same opportunities that helped shape his journey.