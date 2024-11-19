St. Lucie County School Board employee arrested for molesting 6-year-old at family member's home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A man employed with the St. Lucie County School Board was arrested Monday for molesting a 6-year-old.

The investigation began in July when a mother told Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) her child said they were touched inappropriately by a man who had also exposed his sexual organs.

The man was identified as 25-year-old Antonio Devarous Fields of Fort Pierce, who had been a bus aide with the St. Lucie County School Board since October 2023.

According to PSLPD, the incident occurred in January at a private residence of the victim's family member. The family member was babysitting the child, and Fields was a family friend residing at the home.

Fields and the family member had since moved to different addresses, and PSLPD spent the past months investigating and attempting to locate Fields' current residence.

After locating Fields Monday and interviewing him, he was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail where he is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Fields faces two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 years old and one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a victim under 16 years old.

PSLPD says there is no evidence leading detectives to believe there are any other victims, however, anyone with reason to believe their child may have been a victim of Fields is encouraged to contact the police.