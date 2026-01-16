ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a 40-year-old man following an extensive child abuse investigation that authorities say spans at least eight states and involves repeated sexual and physical abuse of three minor children.

The investigation began in December 2025, when deputies with the Patrol Operations Bureau responded to a residence in northern St. Lucie County in reference to a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigation. During that response, deputies determined that three minor children were victims of ongoing abuse.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

St. Lucie County man arrested on 11 charges in multi-state child abuse investigation

“During that response, deputies determined that three minor children were victims of ongoing physical and sexual abuse,” Sheriff Richard Del Toro said. “Through the seriousness and scope of the allegations, the case was immediately transferred to our Criminal Investigations Division.”

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division conducted extensive follow-up work, including multiple interviews with victims and witnesses—some lasting as long as eight hours. Through that investigation, Detective Diaz identified numerous incidents of sexual and physical abuse involving the same suspect.

“The investigation revealed numerous incidents of sexual and physical abuse involving the same suspect, and the detectives determined that the abuse did not occur in a single location, but spanned multiple states,” Del Toro said.

Investigators say the abuse occurred in Colorado, Oklahoma, California, Minnesota, Oregon, Illinois, Tennessee, and multiple jurisdictions in Florida. Authorities allege the suspect, identified as Terry Lee Farmer, was homeless and living in his car with his family at the time of the alleged offenses. The three victims ranged in age from 5 to 18 years old.

Because of the multi-state nature of the case, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with law enforcement agencies across the country, as well as locally with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Myers Police Department, and Fort Pierce Police Department.

“We're not staying in silos. We're working together locally,” Del Toro said. “We're coordinating with the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, Fort Myers police department, and the Fort Pierce police department here in St Lucie County.”

On January 13, 2026, detectives arrested Farmer in connection with the investigation. He is facing 11 charges, including:

Eight counts of Sexual Battery/Assault on a Child 12 Years of Age or Younger by a Person 18 Years of Age or Older (Domestic)

One count of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior with a Victim Less Than 12 Years of Age by a Person 18 Years of Age or Older (Domestic)

One count of Child Abuse Without Great Bodily Harm (Domestic)

One count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (Domestic)

After compiling evidence, investigators took Farmer into custody. He is currently incarcerated at the St. Lucie County Jail, where his bond has been set at $1,725,000.

Because the alleged crimes span multiple states, investigators believe there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward.

“Because these offenses span multiple states, there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward,” Del Toro said. “So we want to encourage anyone who may have information related to this case or any similar incidents involving this suspect to contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (772) 462-7300 or email CrimeTips@stluciesheriff.gov.

This investigation remains active.

