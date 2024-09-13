Watch Now
'Something we never expected': Port St. Lucie neighbors on edge as police seek killer

Francis Devon Gennace, 67, found dead with 'obvious signs of violent trauma'
Port St. Lucie police said Thursday they're investigating the suspicious death of a man who hadn't been to work in a few days and was found dead inside his home.
Crime scene tape was posted outside a home located in the 1000 block of Southeast Albatross Avenue a day after the body of Francis Devon Gennace, 67, was found in Port St. Lucie.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV is following the latest on the investigation of a mysterious and suspicious death on the Treasure Coast.

Police in Port St. Lucie found Francis Devon Gennace, 67, dead from "obvious signs of violent trauma" in his home Thursday, but investigators said they are still trying to identify who killed him.

Investigators told WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield on Friday that there were no signs of forced entry at the man's home located along Southeast Albatross Avenue.

There was yellow tape and police were still at the home Friday gathering evidence more than 24 hours after Gennace body was found.

Port St Lucie

Matt Papaycik

"I haven't stopped thinking about it," a neighbor who did not want to be identified told WPTV.

She said nothing like this has happened in the 10 years she's lived here.

"It's something we never expected," the neighbor said. "It's very surprising, and we all got to be careful."

Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro speaks on Sept. 13, 2024, about the investigation into the death of Francis Devon Gennace, 67.
said they responded to the home after coworkers at an auto body shop reported Gennace missing from work for a few days.

Investigators said they're still piecing together whether this was a random or targeted attack.

"It's just something that we're going to have to ... really work hard [on investigating]," Del Toro said. "Focus on the basics, dot the I's, cross the T's, and those are our top priorities right now."

The chief said the man's autopsy will hopefully shed more light on what happened.

"This investigation started less than 24 hours ago," Del Toro said. "We're doing our diligence right now, following up on all the information that's coming in."

Meanwhile, neighbors are hoping police can put their minds at ease.

"My family is a little bit concerned," the neighbor said. "Hopefully, they can figure out the situation and find more information."

