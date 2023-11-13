Soccer players honor teammate who drowned

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Five days after the body of a 17-year-old St. Lucie West Centennial High School student was found in the ocean, his soccer team honored him Sunday at Swan Park.

It was the PSL Soccer Club Hurricanes' first game since their teammate Nick Alincy died.

His body was recovered Tuesday at Bathtub Beach, about 5 miles from where he went missing the day before off Jensen Beach.

Port St Lucie Vigil held on soccer field for 17-year-old who drowned Joel Lopez

To honor the teen, his soccer team wore badges and shirts with his jersey No. 5.

Anthony Pielli coached him for about 10 years.

“For me the hardest part is not being able to help him in that time of need when he drowned," Pielli said. "That keeps going through the back of mind. It’s a tragedy."

Ethan Stein/WPTV Anthony Pielli said Nicky Alincy was a positive person, who constantly cheered on his teammates and volunteered to coach younger players.

Pielli said Alincy was a positive person, who constantly cheered on his teammates and volunteered to help younger players.

WPTV Soccer players remember their teammate, Nick Alancy.



He said it's been a roller-coaster week for the players, whom he talked to privately about their grief.

The Hurricanes won the game 6-1.

