'Slower than we expected:' Some Port St. Lucie residents still waiting for debris pickup weeks after tornadoes

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Gabe Kaplan from Port St. Lucie told WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield that more than a month after a devastating tornado outbreak, the reminders of the storm remain at his home.

"It's just been slow," Kaplan said. "Slower than we expected."

Kaplan said a pile of debris at his Gabor Court home has been there for weeks. He told WPTV he knows the city's been working to clear the community, but worries the piles are impacting his neighbors.

"I don't want to have to be that guy that's got a bunch of stuff on his on his lawn," Kaplan said. "Making it harder to get in and out of our circle."

However, residents like Courtney Robinson-Booth told WPTV she was thankful to have the debris removed from outside her home quickly.

"I gotta give credit where credit is due," Robinson-Booth said. "They did a great job."

WPTV took Kaplan's concerns about debris removal to Melissa Yunas with Port St. Lucie.

Yunas said so far the city has picked up 7,000 tons of debris.

"That includes fencing, vegetation, leaves, sticks and twigs," Yunas said.

She said this is the last week for the city's storm debris pickup, as they work through the areas still in need of collection.

Yunas said to call 772-871-1775 and press 5 if residents haven't had their debris picked up yet. She also asked residents to check out their website, if they have any more questions about debris pickup.