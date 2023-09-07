Sgt. Robert Vega arrested on charges of perjury, grand theft

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie police sergeant has been arrested.

Sgt. Robert Vega turned himself in Wednesday night after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement obtained a warrant for his arrest stemming from a criminal investigation that began last year, police spokesman Sgt. John Dellacroce said Thursday.

The arrest warrant shows Vega is being charged with perjury and grand theft.

Vega has been on paid administrative leave since September 2022. He'll now be placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, Dellacroce said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.