Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Sgt. Robert Vega arrested on charges of perjury, grand theft

Port St. Lucie Police Department
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Posted at 12:15 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 12:15:53-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie police sergeant has been arrested.

Sgt. Robert Vega turned himself in Wednesday night after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement obtained a warrant for his arrest stemming from a criminal investigation that began last year, police spokesman Sgt. John Dellacroce said Thursday.

The arrest warrant shows Vega is being charged with perjury and grand theft.

Vega has been on paid administrative leave since September 2022. He'll now be placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, Dellacroce said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7