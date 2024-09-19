School bus with children on board, pickup truck crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police said a child suffered a wrist injury after a school bus and Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck crashed Thursday morning.

Master Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, the public information officer for the Port St. Lucie Police Department, said the vehicles collided at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Southeast Crosstown Parkway at approximately 8:15 a.m.

Mesiti said children were on board the bus, but it's unclear how many and which school they were going to.

One child was treated at the scene for a wrist injury, according to Mesiti.