PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV is listening to concerns from people living along Southbend Boulevard in Port St. Lucie, who tell us there’s issues with speeding and traffic.

However, WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield learned from the city they want to hear from those residents about what they can do to help.

WATCH BELOW: 'The vehicles are driving too fast, especially into the turns,' resident Richie Lester tells WPTV

Residents in Port St. Lucie share concerns about Southbend Boulevard

Resident Richie Lester spoke to Hatfield on Wednesday and said he has seen more traffic on the roadway.

“Port St. Lucie is growing,” said Lester. “We've certainly seen an increase in traffic driving up and down the roads here”

He said he’s also seen increased speeding and dangerous passing.

“The vehicles are driving too fast, and especially into the turns, it can be very dangerous,” said Lester. “We see vehicles, passing going into turns and no passing lanes, and it really creates a hazard.”

WPTV also spoke to a neighbor named Sabrina, who said she sees the speeding daily.

“It's like an open speedway," she said. "There's no way I would ride my bike or walk this dog on that road.”

Lester said he’s thankful the city added crosswalks and a speedbump in front of Jessica Clinton Park. But he thinks it’s not enough.

“It's really helped,” said Lester. “However, there's always more to be done.”

That’s what the city said they think too.

On Thursday, Oct. 30, city staff are holding a public meeting at Jessica Clinton Park to hear neighbors' concerns.

“We want to get what the current state is,” said Port St. Lucie city spokesperson Scott Samples. “We want to see what people are experiencing.”

Samples said the 4-mile stretch of roadway sees nearly 15,000 drivers daily.

“This is a major thoroughfare for us. It's a north-south corridor for us,” said Samples. “It's important that we can make it as efficient as possible.”

Samples said they want to hear what improvements you’d like to see.

“Would they like to see a roundabout? Would they like to see more sidewalk? What can we do to try to work together to provide the best solutions possible?” said Samples.

The public meeting will be held at Jessica Clinton Park in Port St. Lucie from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Neighbors who cannot attend the meeting can fill out a digital survey by clicking here.