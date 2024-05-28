Raging Port St. Lucie fire forces resident from home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie resident was forced to leave after that person's home went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

In a social media post, the St. Lucie County Fire District said heavy smoke was shooting from the roof of the house, located in the 500 block of Undallo Road, when crews arrived.

Photos showed thick smoke rising into the sky, flames coming from part of the roof, and the inside of the home badly damaged.

Fire rescue officials said one person was displaced because of the fire, and the Red Cross was called in to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.