Program offering up to $100K in assistance for first-time homebuyers in Port St. Lucie 

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The city of Port St. Lucie has revamped its Homebuyer Assistance Program. This Program empowers prospective homebuyers to take the first step toward homeownership.

The program is in collaboration with the Community Land Trust of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

The city said up to $100,000 in federal funds will be available for four to six income-qualified first-time homebuyers to purchase their first home.

Port St. Lucie's Homebuyer Assistance Program will accept applications beginning June 12 at noon through June 17 at 5 p.m. The city said a lottery will process applications.

Requirements include the following:



Currently living or working in Port St. Lucie.

Being a first-time homebuyer (or have not owned a home within the last three years).

Having a minimum credit score 620 with underwriting requirements; working with a participating lender.

Having a minimum gross household income of $70,000.

A maximum gross household income of 120% of the area median income.

Contributing a minimum of 1% of the home's sales price.

Purchasing a home in Port St. Lucie, which must be used as a primary residence.

To learn more about the minimum requirements, click here.

The city said prospective homebuyers should attend the information session on June 5 at either 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. Interested applicants can attend the info sessions in person at City Hall Council Chambers or online via Zoom. Registration is required to attend via Zoom. To register for the 1 p.m. session, click hereor the 6 p.m. session, click here.

For more information on the Homebuyer Assistance Program click here.