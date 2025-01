PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is actively investigating an isolated shooting incident at the Newport Isles Neighborhood.

PSLPD responded to the 1800 block of SW Newport Isles Boulevard at around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning to a house hit by a single bullet to the garage.

Police say no one was injured, and no information about a suspect has been released.

There is no known threat to the surrounding neighborhood, according to police.