Port St. Lucie's new BMX track is first of its kind in the world, city says

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — We learning construction is coming along for this new BMX track in Port St. Lucie. It’ll be in the new Tradition Regional Park and the city said it'll be the first of its kind in the world.

I spoke to neighbor Lance Sparks, who’s been using the hills on the construction site as a bike ride. Sparks said the new track, can give him a new option.

WATCH BELOW: 'Something that we're able to make more inclusive to everybody,' Scott Samples tells WPTV's Tyler Hatfield

Port St. Lucie says it's building the world's first BMX track of its kind

"I don't have to ride the dirt hills now,” said Sparks.

I went out on the track with Scott Samples of Port St. Lucie to look at the progress. Construction began last fall and is expected to be completed summer 2026.

The wood, the ramps and the turns on the track were all designed by a computer. The city said it’s the first track like this in the world.

"It’s the first time this has ever really been done,” said Samples. “Very unique. Really creates a very cool and for very specific type of track."

Samples said it'll be the first of it's kind that is completely concrete and adaptive for anything on wheels.

“Not just BMX bikes, whether they want to skateboard, whether they want to do it on a scooter, whether they want to do it on a three wheeled recumbent bike, there's a lot of opportunities,” said Samples.

He said the track will be open to the public.

"Something that we're able to make more inclusive to everybody, instead of just a certain segment of the population,” said Samples.

The park will also include a learning center for young riders to learn road safety. The city said they also just received an agreement with U.S. BMX. Pending council approval, the track can host sanctioned U.S. BMX events.

“You'll start to see people coming in from around the state, around the country, perhaps internationally, and that really helps us to grow our economy as well,” said Samples.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Port St Lucie New regional park to be constructed in Port St. Lucie Todd Wilson