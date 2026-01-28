Port St. Lucie's Little Free Library Program brings books to neighborhoods to inspire people to read

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — We know reading is a vital skill for students and adults.

This week in Florida, it's Celebrate Literacy Week -- designed to raise awareness about the importance of reading.

On Tuesday, WPTV highlighted the city of Port St. Lucie and their Little Free Library Program.

You may have seen these decorated boxes at parks or around neighborhoods in the city. These are little libraries, filled with books for readers of all ages.

WPTV learned the city started the program around six months ago, maintaining existing little libraries and accepting donations for new ones across the city.

Neighbors said it's an important tool for inspiring people to read.

"They should put them everywhere," said Leigh Yergler, who lives in Port St. Lucie. "Outside the city buildings, outside of even a Publix. Somewhere, people are frequenting."

WPTV dug into the research and found that Florida ranks below the national average for literacy skills, according to the Florida Literacy Coalition.

The coalition also said one in four adults are at or below level one of literacy.