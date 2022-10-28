Watch Now
Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Wendy Banuelos takes home big prize
The Florida Lottery says that Wendy Banuelos claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.
Posted at 11:37 AM, Oct 28, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie woman's bank account just got a whole lot bigger.

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Wendy Banuelos, 48, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Banuelos chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. 

Florida Lottery officials said that Banuelos purchased her winning ticket from a BP Food Store, located at 8195 Twentieth Street near Vero Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.  

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.  However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-267,739.

