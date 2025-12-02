Port St. Lucie Police Department sergeant remains in critical condition after second surgery

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie Police Department Sergeant Erik LeVasseur remains in critical condition at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital after undergoing a second surgery to repair facial injuries sustained when he was shot twice in the face during a gunfight on Monday.

LeVasseur had his jaw wired shut for recovery and received a tracheostomy to keep his airway secure following the surgery. He is currently in a medically induced coma.

Physicians have confirmed the presence of shrapnel in his retina, which requires removal by a specialized surgical team. Arrangements are being made to transport LeVasseur to an alternate trauma center equipped to perform the procedure. Following that operation, he is expected to return to Lawnwood for continued care and recovery.

The 27-year veteran sergeant was among six officers who responded to a mental health-related neighbor dispute in the 11000 block of SW Lake Park Drive on December 1 at approximately 6:08 p.m. Officers were immediately met by 32-year-old Frankie Salvatore Riccio, who was armed with an AK-47 type rifle and opened fire on officers twice before being fatally wounded.

PSLPD command staff met with medical personnel at the hospital to receive updates on LeVasseur's condition.

The Fraternal Order of Police and the Sergeant's Union are actively supporting the family and will provide guidance on appropriate ways for department members and the community to assist while respecting the family's privacy.

Per the family's request, all media inquiries should be directed to the Port St. Lucie Police Department's Public Information Office.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptional staff at HCA Florida Lawnwood Medical Center for their swift, skilled, and compassionate care," police said in a statement. "We are equally grateful to all who have assisted during this difficult time, and your support means more than words can express."

The department is asking the community and department members to continue keeping LeVasseur and his family in their thoughts and prayers during this critical time.

The incident remains an active and ongoing investigation led by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Updates will be released in accordance with investigative protocols and established procedures to ensure the integrity of the investigation.

"Sergeant LeVasseur remains fighting the good fight," police said.