Port St. Lucie police searching for missing man, 73

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Luce police are searching Tuesday for Ronald Corbin, 73, the choral director at Martin County High School for 34 years until his retirement in 2014.

Corbin was last seen at noon at his house in the 500 block of Northwest Bayshore Boulevard, leaving in his 2017 gray Honda CRV, with Florida tag FFK-214, and did not return home, the police department posted on Facebook. Spokesman John Dellacroce told WPTV they are actively looking for the man.

His daugter Candice Corbin, who lives in New York, told WPTV, that he was last seen by a physical therapist.

"I spoke to him at 12:15 p.m. and he sounded fine," she said.

He was supposed to go to another doctor’s appointment later in the afternoon but he didn't show up. His phone was shut off since 1:30 p.m., she said.

"This is out of character and has medical issues," said his daughter, who of her kidneys to him in 2018.

Her father also is a diabetic.

Candice studied music under her father and also sang in OPUS, which is an acronym for Outstanding People United to Sing.

Knowing many of Corbin's former students would want to help, Leah Ritland set up an online GoFundMe drive to help defray expenses of her former teacher.

"Mr. Corbin was not simply a great teacher, he was a force in people’s lives," she said in a TCPalm article.

