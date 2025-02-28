Port St. Lucie residents want restrictions for boaters to protect manatees in C-24 Canal

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — People living along the C-24 canal in St. Lucie County told WPTV they’re concerned about manatees being harmed by speeding boaters.

WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield took a boat ride with John Hesch, who lives along the canal. Hesch said the speeding boaters are putting the manatee habitat at risk.

WATCH BELOW: John Hesch tells WPTV he would like the canal to be a 'manatee zone'

Port St. Lucie residents want a 'manatee zone' for this canal

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said during winter months, manatees travel to canals since they are shallow and warm up faster during the day.

“[They’re] coming here, 30, 40, 50 miles an hour down this small canal here,” said Hesch.

Hesch said a fast boat won't be able to stop in time for a manatee.

“It would be next to impossible,” said Hesch. “Because it's so narrow, this canal."

Hesch’s section of the canal, from Eagle Drive to Southbend bridge is classified by the FWC as a "normal operation zone," with no speed or wake restrictions.

A different scenario for other sections of the canal designated as manatee protection areas.

Hesch told WPTV he and other neighbors have a different idea.

“We'd like to see this whole canal be a manatee zone,” he said.

WPTV took Hesch’s concerns to FWC, who said they hear concerns from neighbors and are working with St. Lucie County.

FWC said the following:

“They have been in touch with the St Lucie County and they say they’re in the review process for a permit to make the section a slow speed zone.”

Hesch said time could be ticking.

“Their habitats are getting fewer and fewer and far between here in South Florida,” said Hesch. “What little thing can we do to stop one from getting injured?”