Port St. Lucie reopens emergency rental assistance funding

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Those experiencing homelessness, or are at imminent risk of homelessness, in Port St. Lucie could be eligible to receive some much needed help.

The city of Port St. Lucie said it reopened the application process Friday morning for eligible individuals.

The city said grant funds will be used to provide emergency rental assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance 2 Rapid-Rehousing Program.

This program seeks to connect individuals and families experiencing homelessness with stable, permanent housing solutions.

Imminent risk of homelessness is defined as an individual or family that is facing a loss of housing within 14 days, often under eviction, the city said.

The program will remain open until the $400,000 in funding is exhausted or by Sept. 30, whichever comes first, the city said.

Individuals must meet eligibility criteria to qualify for the program. To learn more about eligibility, click here.

To apply, click here or call the Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council at 772-213-9040.