Port St. Lucie ranked one of the worst US cities for singles and dating

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — People living in Port St. Lucie told WPTV how they feel about WalletHub ranking their city the second worst for dating and singles.

“I’m surprised that it’s not first worst,” said Nikki Gonzalez, a Port St. Lucie resident.

Betsy Lister, who lives in Port St. Lucie, said when she first moved here more than a year ago, she wasn't single at the time. But she was warned of the dating scene.

“[They] told me I better hang on to him, because there ain't much around here at all,” said Lister.

Many residents blame the age difference between residents.

Dylan Haipersaud told WPTV places to date are limited.

“The average date/hangout place is going to like Target,” said Haripersaud. “Build more fun places, please! We’re tired of the Targets, the Burlingtons, the Home Goods. We can only shop so much. We need more activities.”

WalletHub used three key metrics for their ranking: economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities.

WalletHub's main reason for the bad grade? Geography.

Chip Lupo, an analyst with WalletHub, said Port St. Lucie lacks accessibility and isn't very close to any major cities.

“It's almost on an island, literally, as far as the dating scene goes,” said Lupo.

Lupo added the dating pool is also low in the city.

“There's just simply not as much of a share of single population,” said Lupo.

WPTV took the concerns to Scott Samples, pubic information officer for Port St. Lucie.

Samples said he looks at the ranking as an opportunity.

“I think as the demographics have started to shift, you start to see some different desires for things to do, and we're trying to meet those,” said Samples.