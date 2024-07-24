Port St. Lucie ranked on the bottom of the 100 fittest cities across the country, based on new data

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie ranked 99 out of 100 cities across the country, based on a fitness index released by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

The ranking was based on everything from walkability, to unhealthy habits, like smoking.

Dean Johnson, a resident in Port St. Lucie, didn't take the ranking to heart.

"I see it as a basis point," said Johnson. "It's a starting point, because they are getting the community at the beginning of its growth."

Lawrence Dahn, a fitness coach at Hew Fitness in Port St. Lucie, said community is key when trying to get healthy.

"Everyone wants the magic pill," said Dahn. "The people that are determined to become fit, will. Whether they need to get a kick in the butt to get there or they just need to find a community that will help them grow."

WPTV took the results of the fitness index to the Port. St. Lucie Parks and Recreation Department.

"Taking 100 cities out of all the communities across the country and we're in that ranking I view it as a positive," said Brad Keen, the acting director of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Keen, pointed out the city's 44 parks, walking trails and nature preserves and he said the options are only growing.

"We take a very proactive approach in making these type of amenities available to the people that want to work out and live a fit life," said Keen.

And residents like Johnson are noticing.

"When we first initially got here in 2017, there wasn't a lot of outdoor trails and spaces," said Johnson. "Now, as more families move into the county, it started to expand."

Just last month, the city opened the Port District along the St. Lucie River, with Pioneer Park, a boardwalk and access to the water.