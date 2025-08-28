Port St. Lucie police share video of officer nearly being hit by car on side of road

Port St. Lucie police have a reminder for drivers: Florida's "Move Over" law is in effect.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department posted body-cam video of an officer stopped on the side of the road, where a crash had taken place. The officer then quickly jumps out of the way as one vehicle blows past him.

The post notes that "multiple officers and their marked units (with emergency lights) were blocking the roadway."

Florida expanded its "Move Over" law in January. Previously, drivers had to move over a lane or slow down to 20 mph for first responders, tow trucks or official vehicles. Now, drivers must move over a lane or slow down for anyone stranded on the side of the road.

The driver was reportedly under the influence, and was arrested.