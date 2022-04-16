Watch
Port St. Lucie police offer communication card for those with hearing loss

Free card helps during traffic stops
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 12:31:00-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are offering free communication cards to citizens with hearing loss in an effort to improve communication with officers during traffic stops.

The card features images that an officer can use to communicate information about common violations.

If you would like a free card, you are encouraged to stop by the Port St. Lucie police department and take one.

