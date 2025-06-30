Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Port St. Lucie police investigating golf cart incident that killed man; wife arrested for DUI

Police say 62-year-old Cynthia Mackin from Greensboro, GA, was driving a golf cart on a sidewalk when her husband stood on the back, lost his grip and fell
Port St. Lucie Police Department
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are investigating a golf cart incident that resulted in a man's death over the weekend.

Investigators said that on Saturday at around 5:20 p.m., a man fell from a moving golf cart and hit his head on the sidewalk at Southwest Astor Creek Parkway and Southwest Shinnecock Drive.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 62-year-old Cynthia Mackin from Greensboro, GA, was driving the golf cart south on the sidewalk while her husband, 59-year-old Daniel Mackin, stood on the back. Police said he lost his grip, fell, and hit his head.

Daniel Mackin was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he later died.

Police conducted a DUI investigation and arrested Cynthia Mackin for driving under the influence. She was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail and later released on a $500 bond.

Investigators said that during the investigation, 37-year-old Justis Morrison from Jupiter interfered and refused police instructions to move back, leading to his arrest for obstruction. He was also taken to the St. Lucie County Jail and later bonded out on a $500 bond.

Traffic homicide investigators and detectives said they are consulting with the State Attorney’s Office regarding potential additional charges against Cynthia Mackin related to her husband's death.

