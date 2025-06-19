Port St. Lucie Police Department has a new addition to its K-9 unit

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department said on Thursday that it is excited to introduce the newest member of its K-9 unit.

K-9 Dexter is a unique dog that can both detect electronic storage devices and provide emotional support to those in need.

The department said it was chosen to receive K-9 Dexter, thanks to a donation from OUR Rescue and training from Jordan Detection K-9.

Det. Andrew Zamfino was chosen as Dexter's handler, and he traveled to Indiana to meet the K-9 and they completed an additional two weeks of training together to become a certified team, the department said.

Port St. Lucie Police Department Det. Andrew Zamfino and K-9 Dexter.

Zamfino will primarily manage his own criminal investigations, but he will also work with K-9 Dexter when needed, according to the department. Together, they will search for electronic devices like SD cards, external hard drives, cell phones, tablets, computers, GPS trackers, and thumb drives that might hold evidence of crimes.

When not on a case, K-9 Dexter will spend his time with Zamfino and will also be available to provide emotional support to colleagues and victims.

Port St. Lucie police said it is the second department in southeast Florida to have a dual-purpose ESD/therapy K-9.

Currently, there are only nine other similar K-9s in the entire state of Florida, the department said.