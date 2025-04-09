Port St. Lucie police arrest Greenacres man after domestic violence incident turns into pursuit

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police arrested a 28-year-old Greenacres man on multiple felony charges, after he battered members of his family and then fled.

Police say they responded to a home on SW Baltic Street on Tuesday afternoon, for a domestic violence complaint alleging a man broke down the front door to the home, battered an adult family member and struck a child in the head with a chair.

While police were arriving, 28-year-old Francisco Custodio attempted to flee in a white 4-door Toyota, nearly hitting a neighbor who had tried to intervene during the incident. Custodio then accelerated toward an officer's patrol SUV, but the officer was able to avoid a collision.

Officers pursued Custodio as he crashed into a fence in the 100 block of SW Gettysburg Drive, then fled on foot for roughly two blocks. Officers used Tasers on Custodio and took him into custody.

According to police, earlier in the day Custodio had texted a family member who lived at the home, stating he was going to kill them.

Port St. Lucie police say Custodio is facing the following charges:



Intimidation – Written Threats to Kill or Injure (domestic)

Burglary with an Assault or Battery

Burglary with an Assault or Battery (domestic)

Aggravated Battery

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

Simple Battery (domestic)

Criminal Mischief $1,000 or more

2 counts of Hit and Run Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage

Reckless Driving

Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding

Resisting an Officer without Violence

He is currently being held at the St. Lucie County Jail with no bond.