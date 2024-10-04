Port St. Lucie passes an increase budget. Will property taxes go up?

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St Lucie City council unanimously passed their budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, which started on Tuesday.

It’s no secret Port St. Lucie is growing and its yearly budget is also increasing. In the last year alone, the city’s budget has increased 20% to more than $850 million.

While the millage rate decreased for the ninth consecutive year, the city said property values went up, which may lead to an increase in city taxes for most homeowners.

The city said in their council meeting on Sept. 23, that the increased budget will help pay for new capital projects, 15 new sworn police officers, add 60 more city employees and to keep up with inflation.

Council members said their population grew by 13,000 residents since last year.