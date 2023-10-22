Watch Now
Port St. Lucie police officers rescue driver trapped in sinking car

Officers Joseph Rathnam, Natalie Mastrangiola pull man out
Man trapped in sinking vehicle on Port St. Lucie. .png
Port St. Lucie Police Department/Facebook
Man trapped in sinking vehicle on Port St. Lucie. <br/>
Man trapped in sinking vehicle on Port St. Lucie. .png
Posted at 9:37 AM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 09:55:38-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two Port St. Lucie officers rescued an 81-year-old driver trapped in a sinking vehicle, the agency said Sunday.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Southwest Oakner Street, west of Florida's Turnpike, after a Toyota Prius crashed into a pond, according to a Facebook post.

Officers Joseph Rathnam and Natalie Mastrangiola arrived on scene first and immediately jumped into the water.

The driver was trapped inside and the vehicle was beginning to fill with water.

The officers broke a window and with the assistance of a resident, safely rescued the driver and brought him to shore.

He was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

"We are grateful for the quick actions of our officers, resident, and St. Lucie County Fire District as they worked together to safely rescue the driver!," the agency posted on Facebook.

