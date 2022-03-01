Port St. Lucie offering mortgage assistance to residents

PORT ST. LUCIE — Beginning March 3, Port St. Lucie homeowners who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and cannot pay their mortgage can apply for assistance.

Applicants approved for funding, could receive a total of three months of mortgage assistance up to a maximum of $10,000.

The application period for Port St. Lucie’s Emergency COVID-19 Mortgage Assistance Program opens at noon Thursday through noon on March 10.

For more information, to apply or see if you qualify, click here.