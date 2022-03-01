Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Port St. Lucie offering mortgage assistance to residents

Approved applicants could receive 3 months of assistance up to $10,000
WPTV-PORT-ST-LUCIE-LOGO-.jpg
Port St. Lucie
WPTV-PORT-ST-LUCIE-LOGO-.jpg
Posted at 3:46 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 15:47:10-05

PORT ST. LUCIE — Beginning March 3, Port St. Lucie homeowners who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and cannot pay their mortgage can apply for assistance.

Applicants approved for funding, could receive a total of three months of mortgage assistance up to a maximum of $10,000.

The application period for Port St. Lucie’s Emergency COVID-19 Mortgage Assistance Program opens at noon Thursday through noon on March 10.

For more information, to apply or see if you qualify, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic