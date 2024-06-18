Port St. Lucie motorcyclist, 17, accused of traveling 108 mph in a 45 mph zone

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 17-year-old motorcyclist without a license faces multiple charges after police said he was speeding more than 100 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The arrest occurred early Monday morning.

Police said an officer was patrolling on Southwest Crosstown Parkway when he clocked an unregistered motorcycle speeding westbound at 108 mph.

The teenager continued driving recklessly southbound onto Southwest Bayshore Boulevard, according to officers.

He later made a U-turn, popped a wheelie and continued recklessly driving until he reached a car wash in the 500 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard.

While the teen was stopped in the car wash, police said the officer was able to walk up to the motorcycle, remove the key from the ignition and detain the rider.

The teen was arrested and cited for unlawful speeding, reckless driving, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, no driver's license, no motorcycle endorsement, failure to signal turn and improper riding.