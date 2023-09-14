Watch Now
Port St. Lucie man wins $5 million after purchasing scratch-off ticket from Publix

Travis Hall, 44, buys winning ticket at Publix in Stuart
Travis Hall poses with his wife and an oversized $5 million check after winning the top prize from the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.
Posted at 12:51 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 12:51:39-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie man is in a new tax bracket after winning the $5 million top prize from a Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at a Publix in Stuart.

Travis Hall, 44, received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of more than $3.9 million, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

Lottery officials said Hall purchased the winning ticket from the Publix at 746 SW Federal Highway in Stuart.

"I stopped at Publix to grab a sub and decided to try my luck with a $20 scratch-off," Hall told lottery officials. "Little did I know it would turn into a $5 million win! After waiting days to scratch the ticket, I handed it to my wife. My hands were trembling from disbelief at what I was seeing."

Publix will receive a $10,000 commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
