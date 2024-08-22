Port St. Lucie man makes threat toward abortion clinic on social media

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV is uncovering new details about a man arrested on the Treasure Coast for threatening to burn down an abortion clinic.

Police in Port St. Lucie told WPTV the man posted the threat on “X” and it was flagged by the director of security at the Planned Parenthood in the city.

The threat was posted on Sunday and landed 27-year-old Stephen Gilbert, of Port St. Lucie, behind bars by Wednesday.

Gilbert, allegedly wrote: “My goal for this week is to find the nearest abortion clinic and burn it to the ground. #ProLife”

Port St. Lucie police began investigating after Planned Parenthood sounded the alarm to the FBI.

Sgt. Dominick Mesiti of Port. St. Lucie Police Department told WPTV that while people can be passionate online, they should think twice before pressing send.

“A lot of people think that they're a keyboard warrior,” said Mesiti.

He added there can be serious consequences to what someone posts online.

“We take any allegation of those online threats and we take them seriously,” said Mesiti. “We do investigate them and if we do develop enough probable cause, as we did in this case, we do make an arrest of it.”

Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida released this statement about the threat:

“[Planned Parenthood] is working wih law enforcement officals to repond to this threat and are grateful for their swift action and ongoing partnership.”

Police said Gilbert is no stranger to crime.

“He did have a violent criminal history in the state of Florida,” said Mesiti.

As of Thursday, Gilbert faces a felony charge of intimidation.