Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Port St. Lucie man claims $1 million prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Marques Robinson, 37, bought the winning ticket at Tina's Grocery
Marques Robinson Florida lottery winner 03272023
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Florida Lottery
Marques Robinson Florida lottery winner 03272023
Posted at 2:50 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 14:50:35-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County man just cashed in and claimed a big prize playing the Florida Lottery.

 Florida Lottery officials announced Monday that Marques Robinson, 37, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00. 

MORE: Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Robinson purchased his winning ticket from Tina’s Grocery in West Palm Beach.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. 

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7