Port St. Lucie man, 66, loses control of truck, dies in crash, FHP says

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 66-year-old man died after he lost control of his pickup truck and crash Friday morning in the city limits, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At 10:55 a.m., FHP said the Port St. Lucie man was driving his 2001 black Ford Ranger pickup truck down northbound St. James Drive in the outside lane, approaching Northwest Scepter Drive. For reasons still to be determined, he suddenly lost control of the vehicle, FHP said.

The truck ran over a raised curb and onto the grass median where it struck multiple bushes.

Then, it went into the southbound lanes where the front struck the left side of a 2016 red Chevrolet Colorado pickup.

The man's truck overturned and came to final rest facing north on its left side in the southbound outside lane. The second vehicle came to final rest facing northeast in the outside lane and west shoulder.

The driver was pronounced deceased at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center by hospital staff. The other driver, 46-year-old woman from Fort Pierce, has minor injuries.