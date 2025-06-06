Port St. Lucie police looking for woman who robbed bank

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police told WPTV they are actively investigating a bank robbery at a PNC Bank.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon at the PNC on the 1300 block of Southwest Gatlin Boulevard.

The bank robber is described as a black woman, possibly armed, who was last seen walking away from the bank on foot, police said.

Police are advising people to avoid coming to this bank's location, while they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Port St Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.