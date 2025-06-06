Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Port St. Lucie police looking for woman who robbed bank

The bank robbery happened at the PNC Bank on the 1300 block of Southwest Gatlin Boulevard
bank robber at PNC Bank on Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie on 06062025.jpeg
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Port St. Lucie police are looking for woman who robbed PNC Bank on Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on June 6, 2025.
bank robber at PNC Bank on Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie on 06062025.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police told WPTV they are actively investigating a bank robbery at a PNC Bank.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon at the PNC on the 1300 block of Southwest Gatlin Boulevard.

The bank robber is described as a black woman, possibly armed, who was last seen walking away from the bank on foot, police said.

Police are advising people to avoid coming to this bank's location, while they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Port St Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening