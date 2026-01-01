Port St. Lucie family impacted by house fire on New Year's Day

A family of three is getting assistance from the American Red Cross after a house fire on New Year's Day.

The fire impacted a home on SW Seaside Road in Port St. Lucie just after midnight Thursday. Fire crews were on scene and extinguished the blaze, but photos show fairly extensive damage.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team, from the Palm Beach Treasure Coast Chapter, assisted the family — two adults and a child — with emergency aid.

They are also providing the family with emergency financial assistance, mental health services and recovery assistance.