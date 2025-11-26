Port St. Lucie city employee arrested after making electronic threats via social media

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie city employee was arrested Wednesday afternoon following electronic written threats to kill or cause bodily harm.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the Port St. Lucie Police Department received information that 24-year-old Shemar Antwan Jerome had made a threatening post on social media.

In an abundance of caution, Port St. Lucie City Hall was briefly shut down following the report to ensure the public's safety.

Police detectives investigated and found no threats directed towards the public or city employees.

According to a statement from the Port St. Lucie Police Department, it was found that Jerome made the threats in a domestic-related matter.

Jerome was arrested and charged with one count of written electronic threats to kill or cause bodily harm (domestic) and violation of out-of-state probation.

Jerome's city credentials and access have been revoked.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.