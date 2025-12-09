Port St. Lucie breaks ground on 195‑acre Torino Regional Park

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A skate park, splash pad and pickleball courts are coming to Port St. Lucie in June 2027.

On Tuesday, city leaders broke ground on Torino Regional Park, located at 5601 North Torino Parkway.

WATCH BELOW: New skate park, splash pad, pickleball courts coming to Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie begins work on largest park

At 195 acres, it will be the largest park in the city.

Mayor Shannon Martin said it's something this community has been wanting for decades.

"Torino Regional Park has been a promise to our community for over 20 years, and now we're finally able to deliver on that promise," Martin said.

Right now, it's just trees, a lake and an empty field. But soon, it will be transformed into a park with a splash pad, pickleball and basketball courts, walking trails and so much more.

The park is designed as a "play forest concept" with forest-themed pods like an owl pod, equipped with a slide.

There will also be an all-wheels skate park, something the city has been without for 15 years.

Torino Regional Park is expected to be completed June 2027.