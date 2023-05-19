Watch Now
Police searching for Port St. Lucie woman, 93, with dementia

Ana Delacruz was last seen walking away from her home at 9:40 a.m. Friday
Posted at 2:38 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 14:38:19-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department is actively searching for a missing 93-year-old woman with dementia.

Police said Ana Delacruz was last seen at 9:40 a.m. Friday, walking away from her home in the 2400 block of Southeast Melaleuca Boulevard.

Police said she was wearing a teal dress with white flowers.

Port St. Lucie Police Department's drone unit and officers are currently on scene and searching the area.

Anyone with information about Delacruz’s whereabouts shoud call 911.

