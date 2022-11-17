Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Person hit, killed by car in Port St. Lucie

Chevy Malibu strikes person walking on Southwest Savona Boulevard, police say
Port St. Lucie police respond to a car crash on Southwest Savona Boulevard, Nov. 17, 2022.jpg
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Port St. Lucie police respond to a car crash on Southwest Savona Boulevard, Nov. 17, 2022.
Port St. Lucie police respond to a car crash on Southwest Savona Boulevard, Nov. 17, 2022.jpg
Posted at 7:08 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 07:40:28-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police said a person was hit and killed by a car overnight Thursday.

The wreck happened at 1:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of Southwest Savona Boulevard.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said a Chevrolet Malibu driving south struck and killed a person who was walking in the road.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger in the Malibu were not hurt, and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!