Person hit, killed by car in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police said a person was hit and killed by a car overnight Thursday.

The wreck happened at 1:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of Southwest Savona Boulevard.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said a Chevrolet Malibu driving south struck and killed a person who was walking in the road.

Chevrolet Malibu traveling south on SW Savona Blvd fatally struck a pedestrian that was walking south in the roadway at 1:40am this morning. Driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured. The crash remains under investigation at this time. pic.twitter.com/YcKPG3se0y — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) November 17, 2022

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger in the Malibu were not hurt, and the crash remains under investigation.