A 38-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV late Friday, Port St. Lucie police said.

Police responded to the crash at 10:16 p.m. at Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Aster Road, west of Florida's Turnpike.

The Suzuki Sportbike traveling east on Port St. Lucie Boulevard and struck a Ford Explorer that was turning west onto the road from Southwest Aster Road, police posted on Facebook.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.