Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 41-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie overnight Friday, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Crosstown Parkway just after 1:30 a.m.

In a news release, the FHP said a Port St. Lucie man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle rear-ended a 2023 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 38-year-old Miami man, and was killed.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for hours, before eventually reopened before 9 a.m.