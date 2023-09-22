Watch Now
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie man, 41, dies after rear-ending SUV, Florida Highway Patrol says
A 41-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie overnight Friday, authorities said.
Posted at 8:57 AM, Sep 22, 2023
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 41-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie overnight Friday, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Crosstown Parkway just after 1:30 a.m.                       

In a news release, the FHP said a Port St. Lucie man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle rear-ended a 2023 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 38-year-old Miami man, and was killed.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for hours, before eventually reopened before 9 a.m.

