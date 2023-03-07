Murder suspect sought after man found shot to death in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police are searching for a murder suspect after a man was found shot to death at a home Monday night in Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie police were called to a shooting in the 6200 block of Northwest Duke Circle shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Sgt. John Dellacroce said a man intending to visit someone at the home was found by another resident shot to death inside his vehicle.

The suspect has been identified by police as Manuel Sanabria. Dellacroce said Sanabria, 41, fled the scene in a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck with license plate QAZ8X.

Dellacroce said Sanabria is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 911.