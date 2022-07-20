Watch Now
Man, woman wanted in $900 candle theft at Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie

Sammule Grate, 32, and Thomasina Carter, 29 are from Miami, police say
Candle bandits Port St Lucie 072022.png
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Investigators say Sammule Grate and Thomasina Carter from Miami<br/>filled suitcases with candles from Bath and Body Works on May 13, 2022.<br/>
Candle bandits Port St Lucie 072022.png
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 13:21:02-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.  — Police are searching for a man and woman caught on surveillance stealing candles from a Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie.

The strong arm robbery happened at around 7:32 p.m. on May 13 at the Bath & Body Works at 10824 SW Village Parkway.

Port St. Lucie Police say the duo brazenly filled their suitcases with over $900 worth of stolen candles and fled in a blue Hyundai Elantra with a medical mask covering their license plate.

Detectives and crime scene investigators have identified the man and woman as Sammule Grate, 32, and Thomasina Carter, 29, from Miami.

They now have arrest warrants for third degree grand theft and robbery, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Grate and Carter is urged to contact detectives or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

