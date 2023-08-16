Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Man who 'exited' moving ambulance on I-95 run over, dies; paramedic falls out trying to save him

70-year-old patient run over multiple times; paramedic taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, FHP says
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
WPTV ambulance generic side
Posted at 4:56 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 16:56:58-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 70-year-old man is dead after he exited a moving ambulance, fell onto Interstate 95 and was run over by multiple vehicles, and a paramedic was critically injured while trying to save him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The chaotic occurrence of events took place just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Midway Road in Port St. Lucie.

A 70-year-old Jacksonville man was a patient when he "exited the rear of the ambulance and fell onto the roadway," where he was "struck by multiple vehicles," Lt. Indiana Miranda said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A paramedic who tried to stop the man from exiting the ambulance "also fell onto the roadway," Miranda said.

The paramedic was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7