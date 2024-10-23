Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Man seriously injured in golf cart crash in Port St. Lucie

The accident happened at around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at Town Park Avenue and Southwest Tradition Parkway
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
golf cart crash involving car in Tradition Port St Lucie Oct 22 2024
Posted
and last updated

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are investigating after a man driving a golf cart was injured in a crash involving a car.

The accident happened at around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at Town Park Avenue and Southwest Tradition Parkway.

Investigators said a white car and a golf cart were traveling southbound through the gate, when the driver of the golf cart tried to merge in front of the car and clipped the front of the car, which caused the cart to lose control and hit a curb.

The driver was ejected from the cart.

He was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with serious head injuries.

The entrance to Town Park was temporarily shut down and drivers were forced to seek an alternate route.

Anyone with information on this crash should call Traffic Homicide Investigator K. Appelbaum at (772) 871-5001 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening