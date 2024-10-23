Man seriously injured in golf cart crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are investigating after a man driving a golf cart was injured in a crash involving a car.

The accident happened at around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at Town Park Avenue and Southwest Tradition Parkway.

Investigators said a white car and a golf cart were traveling southbound through the gate, when the driver of the golf cart tried to merge in front of the car and clipped the front of the car, which caused the cart to lose control and hit a curb.

The driver was ejected from the cart.

He was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with serious head injuries.

The entrance to Town Park was temporarily shut down and drivers were forced to seek an alternate route.

Anyone with information on this crash should call Traffic Homicide Investigator K. Appelbaum at (772) 871-5001 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.