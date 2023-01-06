Watch Now
Man hospitalized after garage fire in Port St. Lucie

Andele Ansola-Lawrence<br/>
House fire in Port St. Lucie.
Posted at 11:51 PM, Jan 05, 2023
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 66-year-old man was hospitalized after a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon.

At 3:19 p.m., St. Lucie Fire Rescue responded to the 700 block of Southwest Bond Road where the garage was fully engulfed.

The man was transported via air rescue with non-life-threatening burn injuries, Port St. Lucie police posted on Twitter.

