Man hospitalized after garage fire in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 66-year-old man was hospitalized after a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon.
At 3:19 p.m., St. Lucie Fire Rescue responded to the 700 block of Southwest Bond Road where the garage was fully engulfed.
The man was transported via air rescue with non-life-threatening burn injuries, Port St. Lucie police posted on Twitter.
At 3:19pm, PSLPD and @StLucieFireDist responded to the 700-BLK of SW Bond Rd regarding a residential structure fire, garage was fully engulfed. 66 y/o male was transported via air rescue for non-life threatening burn injuries. pic.twitter.com/20Kcv2kPda— Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) January 5, 2023