Man flees during traffic stop, hits SUV in head-on crash in Port St. Lucie

The crash happened in 2200 block of Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway
Posted at 12:34 PM, Apr 18, 2024
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police said a driver crashed head-on into an SUV after speeding away during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

The incident happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway. Police said they pulled over a man driving a white Chevrolet sedan, when the man took off.

Police said the man drove southbound on Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway, while the officer radioed that the man fled the traffic stop, but no pursuit was initiated.

According to police, the man lost control of the car in the 2200 block of Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway, crossed the median, and struck a silver Toyota SUV head-on that was traveling northbound. The man then attempted to carjack a black SUV that was stopped at the scene of the crash.

Police said this is when officers arrived at the crash scene and took the man into custody after deploying a Taser.

The two adult in the Toyota were taken to the hospital for "non-incapacitating" injuries.

The driver of the black SUV was uninjured.

Port St. Lucie police are investigating. No word yet on why the man drove away during the traffic stop.

